The City of Jamestown will hold its 2nd Annual Trick or Treat Trail on Saturday, October 28.

The free event will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. along the Greater Jamestown Riverwalk. The kid-friendly event will begin at Panzarella Park and go to the Washington Street Bridge. Free hayrides, hot chocolate and treats will be available for all.

For more information, contact the Parks Department at 716-483-7554.