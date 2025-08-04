3 Arrested Following Fight, 1 For Assaulting Police Officer

Three people were arrested following a fight at The Wine Cellar that also involved the assault of a Jamestown Police officer.

Jamestown Police said that they were called to the bar on North Main Street around 1:30 Sunday morning for a report of a fight.

Officers found people fighting outside the bar and began trying to disperse the crowd. They allege 28-year old Cesar Rodriguez of Dunkirk shoved an officer multiple times. Police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd which had then surrounded the officers. While police were taking Cesar to a patrol car, 22-year old Diondra Drayton of Jamestown threatened to spray officers with her own pepper spray. She also was taken into custody.

During this time, fighting began again and while police tried to separate individuals they allege 32-year old Lisandra Rodriguez of Dunkirk punched an officer in the eye. She was arrested as well.

Cesar Rodriguez is charged with 2nd Degree Obstructing Governmental Administration and Resisting Arrest. Diondra Drayton is charged with 2nd Degree Menacing. Lisandra Rodriguez is charged with 2nd Degree Assault on a Police Officer. Cesar Rodriguez and Diondra Drayton were released on appearance tickets. Lisandra Rodriguez is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.