The Third Annual Holiday Light & Décor Contest is returning to the City of Jamestown.

The event invites residents throughout the City to celebrate the holiday season by showcasing their creativity, festive decorations, and holiday spirit.

The contest will have a new format, transitioning from traditional ward-based awards to six themed categories recognizing outstanding residential holiday displays throughout Jamestown. The expanded format offers residents new opportunities for recognition while encouraging creativity, friendly competition, and community participation across the City.

This year’s contest will recognize winners in six categories:

Holiday Creativity Unwrapped Award – Recognizing the most original, inventive, and imaginative holiday display.

Timeless Holiday Charm Award – Celebrating traditional and nostalgic holiday decorations and lighting.

Light Up the Neighborhood Award – Honoring the biggest and brightest holiday lighting display.

Holiday Theme Masterpiece Award – Recognizing the best coordinated holiday theme.

Ultimate Holiday Showstopper Award – Celebrating the best overall holiday display.

Holiday Hall of Fame Award – A special category exclusively for properties recognized as winners in the City’s 2024 or 2025 contests.

Nominations will be accepted starting today, November 16, through Friday, December 11, 2026.

The contest is open to residential properties located within the City of Jamestown, including single-family and multi-family residences. Holiday displays must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.

Residents may nominate their own property or another eligible residential property within City limits. Each property may be nominated in up to two award categories but may receive only one award and one prize.

Properties recognized as winners in the City’s 2024 or 2025 contests are eligible to participate in the Holiday Hall of Fame category and may also be nominated in one additional category, subject to the contest’s two-category nomination limit. Eligibility is determined by the property address, regardless of changes in ownership or occupancy, and requires a current holiday display for the 2026 contest.

Nominations may be submitted by email or mail, and participants are encouraged to include clear, high-quality photographs of the nominated displays. Complete nomination instructions, eligibility requirements, and official contest rules are available at www.jamestownny.gov/holidaylights.

Following the nomination period, three finalists will be selected in each of the six award categories based on the overall presentation, creativity, and how well each holiday display reflects its nominated category. Finalist selections will take place December 14 through 18, followed by public voting from December 21 through December 31, 2026.

Community members will have the opportunity to view the finalists and cast their votes online to help determine the winners in each category. Voting instructions and access to the online ballot will be made available through the City’s website and official social media channels.

Contest winners will be officially announced on January 8, 2027, following the conclusion of public voting and verification of the results.

Six winning properties will each receive a $100 ShopLocalCHQ gift card, generously donated by Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union and Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union.

Complete contest details, nomination instructions, and official rules are available at www.jamestownny.gov/holidaylights.