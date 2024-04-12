3rd Street Garage To Air 500th Episode on WRFA

The 3rd Street Garage radio show on WRFA-LP will air its 500th episode tonight.

Named after the station’s downtown Jamestown location, the 3rd Street Garage was conceived by DJ/producer/creator Robb Jones in 2005 to spotlight both the station’s locale and the energetic spirit of garage rock music. Jones, a volunteer and board member of the radio station; saw the show as an opportunity to contribute to the arts and music coverage while sharing his passion for the genre.

Despite limited radio experience at the outset, Jones embarked on this adventure with enthusiasm and has continued to produce the show for 19 years.

The 3rd Street Garage airs every Friday from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., offering listeners a diverse selection of garage rock.

Listen live at 107.9 FM, stream online at www.wrfalp.com, or listen via WRFA’s app, downloadable from Google Play or the Apple Store.