40th Annual World Series of Wheels on for Saturday, July 22

The 40th Annual World Series of Wheels will take place this Saturday, July 22.

The event will be held 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Bergman Park.

It features antique cars, sport cars, street rods, power sports, motorcycles, trucks and other vehicles. There also will be over over 40 crafters and vendors in addition to a swap meet.

Breakfast will be served in the pavilion from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with food concessions opening at noon.

The admission fee is $3 for adults with children under the age of 12 being admitted for free.

Proceeds benefit the Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series.

