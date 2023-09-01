42nd Annual Labor Day Fest Set for Sunday, Sept. 4 at Bergman Park

The 42 Annual Labor Day Fest will take place at Bergman Park this Sunday, September 3.

Collaborative Children’s Solutions is once again organizing the event that will feature food, music, and fireworks.

Owner Pat Smeraldo said the festival is sticking to tradition, “They’ll start with the Dan Feather race. Registration is at 8:00 a.m. The race is at 9:30 a.m. We have right now about 18 craft vendors that have come in and be there to start at 11:00 a.m. And then at noon, that’s when I’d say the music and entertainment and the food vendors are available to open until dark.”

The George Ritzer Labor Award will be presented at the main stage at 4:30 p.m. This year’s recipient is Bob Whitney.

Skylighters Fireworks will present a fireworks show beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Parking is $5 and comes with a chance to win door prizes like season tickets to the Jamestown Tarp Skunks.

For more information, visit Collaborative Children’s Solutions’ Facebook page.