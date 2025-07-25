WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

42nd Annual World Series Of Wheels This Saturday

The Babe Ruth World Series of Wheels takes place at Bergman Park this Saturday, July 26, 2025

The World Series of Cars was started in 1984 as a way to help defray the expense of hosting a Babe Ruth World Series in Jamestown and was one of the premier shows for antique judged cars.

Over the years, the event has evolved into the newly formed World Series of Wheels to reflect all vehicles and in addition to power sports.

In addition to the participants, there will be live music, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors; and swap meet vendors.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is $3.00 per person over the age of 12.

Proceeds benefit the Babe Ruth World Series, which will be held in Jamestown on August 16-23, 2025.

The rain date is Sunday, July 27.

