WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / 44th Annual Jamestown Labor Day Fest Set For Aug. 31

44th Annual Jamestown Labor Day Fest Set For Aug. 31

By Leave a Comment

The 44th Annual Jamestown Labor Day Festival will take place this Sunday, August 31 at Bergman Park.

The event starts with Chautauqua StridersDan Feather 5k run/walk at 9:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m.

The rest of the festival starts at noon with live music, food concessions, an arts and crafts show and more.

Pro-wrestling will return to the festival with a free show at noon by Empire State Wrestling. There also will be a Jamestown Area Midget Football League scrimmage at 2:00 p.m., a magic show by Nick Mambretti at 2:15 p.m., and a performance by Dancing with Victoria at 3:15 p.m.

Collaborative Children’s Solutions is helping organize the festival with the city.

This year’s George Ritzer Labor Award is being presented to Erica Ericson from IUE-CWA 81500. That ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. on the main stage.

The festival will end with a fireworks show at about 8:30 p.m.

Parking for the event is $5, which benefits the festival. All other activities at the festival are free.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.