The Jamestown High School Marching Band will host its 45th Annual Fall Festival of Bands this Saturday.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Strider Field.

The JHS Marching Band will perform their 2024 show “At the Copa.”

The Fall Festival of Bands is the JHS Marching Band’s most significant annual fundraiser. In addition to Jamestown, bands performing this year are the Falconer-Frewsburg Marching Band and Eisenhower High School Marching Band from Pennsylvania.

The band is participating in the Lakeshore Marching Band Association this year and recently traveled to Edinboro, Pa. for its first competition on September 7. The band will travel to the U.S. Bands national competition in Auburn, New York on Sept. 28, the Harbor Creek Invitational on October 19 in Erie, Pa. and will return to Erie for the LMBA Championships on Oct. 26.

Tickets for the Fall Festival of Bands on Sept. 14 are $5 dollars. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for admission can be purchased from any band member or by calling (716) 483-4406, extension 3143