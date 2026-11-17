Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s 4-H Program is asking the community for donations for their inaugural Handmade for the Holidays Event.

4-H is asking for donations of (empty, clean) glass baby food jars, dried and open milkweed pods, dried pinecones, old denim jeans, and metal cookie cutters for this event. If you have these items, or know someone who might, please consider donating them to the 4-H office in the JCC Carnahan Center by December 1. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Handmade for the Holidays will be held on December 5 at the JCC Carnahan Center on the JCC Campus. This open-house style event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This event is cash only and admission costs $8 per person with a family cap of $40. Soup lunch, hot beverages, craft kits, and a “fill your own craft supply bag” will be available for purchase at the event.

Participants will have the opportunity to move between eight crafting stations making handmade gifts to take home. With crafts like needle felted wool ornaments, custom Epsom salt soaks, and a custom-made cardboard winter scene, there is something for everyone on your list.

The Chautauqua County 4-H Program is one of many programs offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County (CCE-Chautauqua).

For more information, call 716-664-9502 or visit www.cce.cornell.edu/chautauqua.