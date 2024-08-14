50,000 Pounds of Food Distributed Through Grow Chautauqua Pilot Program

The Grow Chautauqua pilot program has distributed over 50,000 pounds of food to Chautauqua County communities so far this season.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County oversees the program, which is funded by the USDA and NY State Department of Agriculture and Markets New York Food for New York Families initiative.

Launched on June 12th, the program has partnered with several food access and community organizations to bring local, fresh produce items and food products directly to community members at no cost.

Distributions occur weekly at the Jamestown Mobile Market, Chautauqua County Rural Ministries; Ripley Public Library; and in collaboration with Office for the Aging’s Local Roots program.

Farmers and food producers are compensated full market value for all products, which are then distributed in designated ‘low-food access’ areas, or parts of the county where individuals face difficulties acquiring fresh, local produce due to transportation barriers, cost, or factors such as age or race.

The Grow Chautauqua program has also expanded as of last week to provide 50 boxes for bi-weekly distribution to Friendship Baptist Church in Dunkirk.

All community members are welcome to receive a Grow Chautauqua box weekly. There is no cost, identification, or income eligibility requirements.

Boxes are first come, first served and can be found at:

– Jamestown Mobile Market, various locations, Wednesdays 10 AM to 2 PM and Thursdays, 1 PM to 5 PM. Info can be found at: https://www.jtownpublicmarket.org/mobile-market

– Friendship Baptist Church, E Second St., Wednesdays 11 AM until gone.

– Chautauqua County Rural Ministries, Washington Ave, Wednesdays from 12:30 PM until gone.

– Ripley Public Library, Main Street, Saturdays, 11 AM until gone.

Farmers or food producers interested in participating in the program can contact Community Food System Coordinator Linnea Haskin at 716-664-9502, ext. 210.

Community members can also find more information on all farms participating in the program by visiting the Chautauqua Grown map at https://chautauqua.cce.cornell.edu/.