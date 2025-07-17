61st Annual Chautauqua County 4-H Meat Animal Sale Is Friday

The 61st Annual Chautauqua County 4-H Meat Animal Sale will be held this Friday at the Chautauqua County Fair.

The sale, hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program, begins at noon at the Warren K. Brown Show Arena. 4-Her’s across the county have been working hard since October to raise top-quality animals for the annual sale. This year approximately 60 hogs, 16 dairy product baskets, 15 meat goats, 55 pairs of chickens, 25 sheep and 19 steers will be available for purchase.

Market animal projects offer youth a unique experience to learn animal husbandry, feed and nutrition, animal terminology, cuts of meat, and current industry standards for their species. Youth keep accurate medical, nutrition, and financial records for every animal project. They are also encouraged to market that animal to people in the community so that they are sure to get a fair price for their hard work on sale day.

For the last couple of years, youth in the Dairy project have sold dairy coolers. The Dairy project youth work all year with their expensive animals and have a chance to raise awareness for their hard work by selling a cooler full of dairy products and coupons.

A small portion of every sale goes to Chautauqua County 4-H programming. For more information about 4-H or information on how to sign up to participate visit https://chautauqua.cce.cornell.edu/.