$7.5 Million Secured In Senate Appropriations Bill For Barcelona Harbor Repairs

$7.5 million is included in the U.S. Senate‘s 2024 appropriations bills to make repairs to Barcelona Harbor.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, joined by Congressman Nick Langworthy and other local officials, announced the funding in Barcelona Monday afternoon.

He said the funding he secured will allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to help restore the Harbor to full functionality by repairing the west breakwater, evaluating sediment management measures, and dredging the harbor.

Schumer said the sediment build-up poses a threat to boater safety, as it offers the only Harbor of Refuge along 47 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, and impacts the community’s economy, which depends on the waterway.

In addition to the funding for Barcelona Harbor, Schumer also secured $500,000 for the Chautauqua Lake Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration project through the Army Corp of Engineers. This funding would begin the reconnaissance phase of a feasibility study for the Chautauqua Lake Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Project, which was authorized in the Water Resourced Development Act of 2018.

Chautauqua County is seeking to partner with the Army Corp to remediate water quality and other hydrological impairments of Chautauqua Lake, and seeks to collaborate on a feasibility study to assess potential aquatic ecosystem restoration, flood mitigation, sedimentation and shoreline remediation, watershed erosion, and water recreation projects for Chautauqua Lake.