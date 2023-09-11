9/11 Remembrance Ceremony To Be Held in Mayville Monday

A September 11 Remembrance Ceremony to honor victims of the the 2001 terrorist attacks will take place in Mayville today.

The local American Legion will host the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on at noon in front of the Chautauqua County Courthouse at 1 North Erie Street.

The program will feature words from local dignitaries, a moment of silence and 21 gun salute. It will honor and remember the over 3,000 Americans who were killed on September 11, 2001 when members of the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four planes and crashed them in the World Trade Center in New York City, the pentagon just outside of Washington, D.C., and a field in Western Pennsylvania.

A livestream of the event will also be provided at this link: https://www.youtube.com/live/70l7BExoN5o?si=H07wtVXSsGYjE2U

The ceremony is open to the public.