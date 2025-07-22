WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

9 Organizations Receive Funding From St. Luke’s Thrift Shop

St. Luke’s Thrift Shop board members present allocation to the YWCA Jamestown

Nine organizations are receiving allocations to support vulnerable populations in Jamestown.

The St. Luke’s Thrift Shop Board approved nearly $20,000 at its July board meeting.

The all-volunteer run Thrift Shop, located in a former house for clergy at 409 Pine Street. The Thrift Shop offers vouchers for those in need and resells clothing at affordable prices, which generates approximately $35,000 annually in support for community-based agencies and programs.

The summer allocation of funds was designated to strengthen local efforts addressing homelessness, youth development, healthcare access, and immigrant support.

Those receiving allocations include:

  • Hope Haven Women’s Center (run by Chautauqua Opportunities) – $2,500 to furnish guest rooms
  • YWCA’s Legacy House Housing Initiative – $3,500 for interior improvements
  • UCAN City Mission–$2,000 to support their efforts in assisting clients in securing vital documents and for the purchase of a large-screen television.
  • Jamestown Boys and Girls Club – $3,000 for CPR/AED equipment and technology upgrades
  • Jamestown YMCA’s Y on the Fly Program – $2,500 for mobile outreach efforts
  • New Neighbors Coalition – $1,000 for discretionary immigrant family support
  • Meals on Wheels – $1,000 unrestricted to support food delivery to homebound seniors
  • Mental Health Association – $1,000 unrestricted for general support
  • Arise Chautauqua – $2,000 for leadership development training

For more information about St. Luke’s Thrift Shop, visit www.stlukesjamestown.org.  A winter allocation will be made in December.

