9 Organizations Receive Funding From St. Luke’s Thrift Shop

Nine organizations are receiving allocations to support vulnerable populations in Jamestown.
The St. Luke’s Thrift Shop Board approved nearly $20,000 at its July board meeting.
The all-volunteer run Thrift Shop, located in a former house for clergy at 409 Pine Street. The Thrift Shop offers vouchers for those in need and resells clothing at affordable prices, which generates approximately $35,000 annually in support for community-based agencies and programs.
The summer allocation of funds was designated to strengthen local efforts addressing homelessness, youth development, healthcare access, and immigrant support.
Those receiving allocations include:
- Hope Haven Women’s Center (run by Chautauqua Opportunities) – $2,500 to furnish guest rooms
- YWCA’s Legacy House Housing Initiative – $3,500 for interior improvements
- UCAN City Mission–$2,000 to support their efforts in assisting clients in securing vital documents and for the purchase of a large-screen television.
- Jamestown Boys and Girls Club – $3,000 for CPR/AED equipment and technology upgrades
- Jamestown YMCA’s Y on the Fly Program – $2,500 for mobile outreach efforts
- New Neighbors Coalition – $1,000 for discretionary immigrant family support
- Meals on Wheels – $1,000 unrestricted to support food delivery to homebound seniors
- Mental Health Association – $1,000 unrestricted for general support
- Arise Chautauqua – $2,000 for leadership development training
For more information about St. Luke’s Thrift Shop, visit www.stlukesjamestown.org. A winter allocation will be made in December.
