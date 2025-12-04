A Capella Choir Piano Refurbished

Jamestown High School A Cappella Choir alumni raised funds in 2024 to refurbish the ensemble’s rehearsal piano.
The fundraiser coincided with the choir’s 100th Anniversary A Cappella Alumni Vespers last December.
Illos Piano Restoration of Buffalo completed the refurbishments over the summer and early fall before recently returning the piano to JHS A Cappella Choir Director Lauren Scharf.
Directors Emeritus Norm Lydell and Brian Bogey helped organize the effort in collaboration with the A Cappella Choir Alumni Committee and JHS Choral and Band Association.
Leave a Reply