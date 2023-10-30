A Settlement Possible In Case Against Crawford Furniture Building Owner

The City of Jamestown is not ruling out settling a legal case against the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building that was destroyed in a fire in 2022.

The City and the attorney for Allen Street Development met behind closed doors with Housing Court Judge George Panebianco on Friday, October 27.

Panebianco, after resuming Housing Court, described the discussion very animated and motivated. He also said that there had been discussion of a possible settlement.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Friday, November 17 and if a settlement can’t be reached, another court date of December 15 has been set where the city could file a search warrent request to search property owned by Allen Street Development owner Richard Rusiniak.

Rusiniak’s attorney, Daryl Brautigam, called the city’s case a “personal vendetta” with their attempts to prosecute someone who is protected by an LLC.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said she would not rule out settling with Rusiniak, but is trying to do what’s best for the city.

The City is seeking damages against the corporation following the fire at 1061 Allen Street. At issue is whether principal owner Richard Rusiniak is personally liable for the cost of the clean-up of the site.