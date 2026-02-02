A Woman Has Died Following A Head-On Crash In Gerry

One person has died following a head-on crash on Route 60 in the town of Gerry.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other agencies were called to a two-car accident with serious injuries just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday night.

An investigation determined that a vehicle was going the wrong way in the southbound lane when it collided head-on with another car traveling south.

The 66-year old female driver of the northbound vehicle died at the scene.

The two occupants of the other car were sent to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.