Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti To Provide Jackson Day Keynote Address

Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti will provide the keynote address at the annual Jackson Day event in Warren, Pennsylvania.

The Robert H. Jackson Center holds the event to celebrate Robert H. Jackson‘s birth on February 13, 1892, in nearby Spring Creek, Pennsylvania. Before his distinguished career on the Supreme Court and at Nuremberg, Jackson grew up in Frewsburg, New York.

The Jackson Day event will take place at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13 at the Warren County Courthouse.

Rivetti will be speaking on the role of the federal prosecutor. He leads a team of 125 prosecutors, civil litigators, and professional staff serving over 3 million citizens across Western Pennsylvania. With more than 25 years at the Department of Justice, he has devoted his career to prosecuting violent crime and drug trafficking organizations. Before his current role, he served as First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Chief of the Criminal Division.

To sign up to watch the zoom broadcast, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NBftChXzQCa0aOPmIsuhcQ?blm_aid=127484929#/registration