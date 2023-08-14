Actress Melody Thomas Scott To Appear at Fundraising Event for Lucille Ball Little Theatre

Daytime television’s most recognizable star will be in Jamestown Tuesday to honor Lucille Ball by raising money for the Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown.

Melody Thomas Scott, star of The Young and the Restless, will appear at two different fundraising events on Tuesday, August 15.

“Always Young & Restless: An Evening with Melody Thomas Scott” will take place 7:30-9:00 p.m. at the Lucille Ball Little Theatre. Tickets are $45. Scott will reflect on her career as she shares personal photos and video clips of some of her most memorable Hollywood moments while interacting with the audience and answering their questions.

Autographed copies of her memoir will be available in the lobby before the event, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the theatre.

“The VIP Experience with Melody Thomas Scott” includes a ticket to the theatre event as well as one to a special gala reception in Melody’s honor from 9:30-11:00 p.m. Price for this package is $150 and is limited to just 65 tickets.

65 ticket holders will receive premium seating for the 7:30 p.m. event and then meet Scott one-on-one at the reception for photos and autographs. A silent auction featuring several pieces of unique memorabilia donated by Scott–including a The Young & The Restless script signed by several cast members and an iconic wardrobe item worn by her on the daytime drama–will also be part of the gala. Champagne and desserts will be served.

Tickets to both events are now on sale at www.LBLTJ.com and will be held for pick up at the theatre box office the evening of the show.