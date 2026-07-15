Air Quality Alert In Effect Due To Smoke From Canadian Fires

There is an Air Quality Alert for all of Western New York, Finger Lakes Region, and Central New York for today.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for fine particulates due to the impact of smoke from wildfires in Canada. In addition, there is the potential for visible smoke and hazy skies across the state and New Yorkers may see temporary spikes in smoke-related pollution.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 135 for Fine Particulates. The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

Exposure can cause short-term health effects, such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. People with heart or breathing problems, and children and the elderly may be particularly sensitive. When outdoor levels are elevated, going indoors may reduce exposure.

For additional information, visit the State DEC website at https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at 1-800-535-1345.