Airport Study To Be Presented To County Legislature

The results of the Airport Study will be presented at tonight’s Chautauqua County Legislature meeting.

The Jamestown Airport Air Service Consultant will present Phase I of the Air Service Recovery Program.

The presentation will focus on the Market Research and Analysis that forms the foundation for this initiative.

Topics will include:

– The data supporting the need for air service recovery.

– How the analysis was conducted.

– What the findings mean for the community.

– The next steps in the recovery process.

The Legislature also will hear a presentation by Summit Group on professional office space design for Chautauqua Mall.

On the voting agenda is a resolution to appoint a new legislator for District 4 to replace Democrat Susan Parker, who resigned following the November County Legislature voting session. The resolution names Democrat Thomas Carle as her replacement. Carle recently had an unsuccessful run for the 23rd Congressional District in this past November’s general elections, losing to Republican Incumbent Nick Langworthy.

The Legislature’s meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers of the Gerace Office Building in Mayville. It’s open to the public and also will be livestreamed at youtube.com/@ChautauquaCounty.