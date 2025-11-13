Albany Times-Union: NYS Agrees To Delay All-Electric Buildings Act Mandate

The Albany Times-Union reports New York State has agreed to delay implementation of the All-Electric Buildings Act.

The Act, which was scheduled to go into effect in January, would prohibit natural gas and heating oil equipment in many new construction projects, including residences.

Attorneys for the state agreed in a stipulation filed in the U.S. District Court in Albany Wednesday to suspend regulations for the law’s implementation until an appellate court makes its decision in the case.

Read more here: https://www.timesunion.com/capitol/article/new-york-agrees-delay-all-electric-buildings-act-21169253.php