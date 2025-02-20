All Election Charges Against Former Family Court Candidate Sally Jaroszynski Dismissed

All election law violation charges against Sally Jaroszynski have been dismissed.

Jaroszynski, who lost the election for Family Court Judge to Republican Peter Johnson, had been charged in October 2024 with two counts of Misconduct in Relation to Petitions under New York State Election Law.

She had said in a social media post in October that allegations against her involved, “…two alleged Notary Public violations on Conservative Party nominating petitions that were filed in April 2024 and certified by the Chautauqua County Board of Elections also in April 2024.”

Jaroszynski’s attorney, John Schober, said the case, which was transferred due to conflict of interests to Hamburg Town Court in Erie County, was first heard December 17, 2024. At that hearing, Erie County District Attorney Bureau Chief of Special Investigations Gary Ertel moved to dismiss one of two counts of misconduct.

Schober said Ertel said at that appearance that the charges against Jaroszynski were “weak.”

Both parties were back in court on February 14, where Ertel then offered the dismissal for the remaining charge. Schober said he’s pleased with the outcome but that “It’s too bad Sally went through this. The timing of the filing of the charges on the eve of the election is very suspicious but in today’s political world, not surprising.”