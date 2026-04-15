Amazing Bubble Factory Coming To The Reg April 22

The Amazing Bubble Factory will bring the amazing art of bubbles to life, live on stage, at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts on April 22.

The Bubbleologists’ humor and showmanship both excite and entertain as they create thousands of bubbles from the size of a pea to the size of a minivan. This family-friendly performance promises music and audience participation.

The Amazing Bubble Factory performance is sponsored by Northwest Bank.

The event takes place at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 22.

Tickets are on sale at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. and one hour before movies and events. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 716-484-7070 or by visiting reglenna.com.