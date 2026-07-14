American Red Cross Declares Emergency Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage as the blood supply fell nearly 25% in June.

Blood donors are urgently needed to give now to help ensure patients receive lifesaving medical care without delay. The shortage is especially serious for platelets and types O positive and B negative blood.

A steep decline in blood donations since the end of May has created a growing gap between supply and patient need. Currently, Red Cross distributions to hospitals are nearly 3,500 units higher per week than expected at a time when hospitals often see higher demand for blood products during the height of trauma season. On top of that, busy schedules and the seasonal loss of school blood drives are driving the decline which could put patient care at risk if not reversed.

The most important way to help end the blood shortage is to book an appointment to give blood by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you, all who come to give July 13 through 31, 2026, will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email (up to $15 ticket price and fees).

Blood drives will be held in the Jamestown area on the following dates:

7/17/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

7/23/2026: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Conduit Ministries, 120 Delaware Ave

7/23/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

7/24/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Resource Center, 200 Dunham Avenue

7/31/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

Additional details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/July.