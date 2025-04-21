America’s Got Talent Competitors Gangstagrass Performing At The Reg April 26

America’s Got Talent competitors Gangstagrass will perform at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts this Saturday.

Gangstagrass is a multi-racial collective of musicians who blend hip-hop and country music. Their show takes place at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 26.

Gangstagrass’ Rench, MC’s Dolio the Sleuth and R-SON the Voice of Reason, Joshua Jimmerson and Sleevs mix America’s rural and urban music traditions featuring rapping, fiddle, banjo, guitar and vocal harmonies. They were quarter-finalists on America’s Got Talent. Their Emmy-nominated song “Long Hard Times to Come” was featured in the opening titles to the FX crime drama Justified. Gangstagrass has shared music festival stages with John Oates, Beausoleil, The Travelin’ McCourys, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Eric Bibb and more.

Tickets for the concert range are on sale at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office (116. E. 3rd St. – 716.484.7070) Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 until 5 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. before movie showings on April 18 and April 23. Tickets are available online 24/7 at reglenna.com.