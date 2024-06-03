Ana Morgan Appointed As New County Attorney

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has announced the appointment of Ana Morgan as the new County Attorney.

Morgan holds dual law degrees from the University of Zagreb (Croatia, EU) and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. She is a double-qualified attorney with extensive experience in both civil and criminal law. Her legal practice in New York State has focused on family, criminal, and administrative matters, both in private practice and through her years of civil service with Chautauqua County. Most recently, she served as the Social Services Attorney with the Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services, where she played a role in representing the Department before various Courts and tribunals, particularly in the child welfare arena and the civil prosecution of neglect and abuse cases involving children.

Morgan has also held several legal positions within the County, progressively climbing the ranks. During the pandemic, she served as the Deputy Chief Clerk of the Chautauqua County Family Court.

In her new role, Morgan aims to expand the office’s expertise and swiftly adapt to the County’s evolving needs and demands. She said she envisions leveraging various IT tools and technology to enhance efficiency and maintaining open, constructive communication with the public and all County departments and divisions.