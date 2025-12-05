Annual Downtown Holiday Parade Will Take Place Saturday

The annual Downtown Holiday Parade will take place this Saturday in Jamestown.

The theme of the parade this year will be “Holiday Movie Magic.”

Collaborative Children’s Solutions organizes the annual Christmas event that will start with the lighting of the City’s Christmas Tree on Tracy Plaza at 5:30 p.m. The parade will then start at 6:00 p.m. on West Third Street by Hall Street and continue down Third Street to City Hall.

The City of Jamestown announced this year’s Grand Marshal for the parade will be distinguished Special Olympics athletes who represent the spirit of perseverance, joy, and community pride.

Each year, the City selects a Grand Marshal(s) who embodies dedication, courage, and inspiration. This year’s honorees are celebrated Special Olympics Olympians with strong local ties who exemplify these values both on and off the field. Special Olympics athletes from our region compete in a wide range of sports, including golf, bocce, swimming, bowling, snowshoeing, basketball, and curling. Many participate in contests like The Resource Center Classic Tournament at Moonbrook, and some have earned the honor of representing the U.S. at the upcoming USA Games in Minnesota. Regional competitions are regularly held in Ithaca, Houghton College, Albany, UB, Utica, and Glens Falls.

More than 70 organizations will participate in this year’s parade which will conclude with the arrival of Santa Claus and a fireworks display.

For those who wish to watch the parade from the comfort of their home, CCS-TV (Collaborative Children’s Solutions Television) is partnering with Erie News Now to provide full live coverage starting at 5:00 p.m. with a pre-show that spotlights the Jamestown Christmas Tree, classic holiday film moments, interviews with special guests, and a few surprises to kick off the night. After the parade, viewers can stay tuned for the fireworks finale and a visit with Santa Claus.

CCS-TV will livestream on their digital platforms that can be found on Roku, YouTube, Facebook, CCS-TV Mobile App (iOS & Android) and CCS-TV.com. Erie News Now will simulcast the event on Facebook and ENN Plus. Last year’s broadcast drew more than 40,000 live and on-demand viewers.

To stay up to date on parade coverage and upcoming CCS-TV programming, follow @ccstelevision on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.