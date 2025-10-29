Annual Leaf Collection Begins Nov. 3 In Jamestown

The annual leaf collection in the City of Jamestown will begin Monday, November 3.

Phase one will begin in the Foote Avenue, Martin Road, and Linwood Avenue area and move east and north, counterclockwise, to the east side of Washington Street and the Fluvanna Avenue area.

Phase two of leaf collection will begin in the Foote Avenue and Ivy Street area and will move west and north, clockwise, to Washington Street. Phase two is estimated to begin November 10, 2025.

Residents are advised to rake leaves to the terrace area behind the curb and not into the street. Please refrain from placing trash, plastic bags, and containers in the leaves. All basketball hoops in the Right of Way must be removed.

No yard waste, brush, hedge trimmings, garden debris or tree branches will be collected. This material, as well as leaves, can be brought to the BPU Yard Waste Site at 1001 Monroe Street during their normal hours of operation on Saturdays from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM through November 8, 2025.