Chautauqua County’s annual Pinwheel for Prevention campaign begins today as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

CASA of Chautauqua will be planting pinwheels on Tracy Plaza by Jamestown City Hall this afternoon at 1:15 p.m.

Pinwheels for Prevention is a national awareness campaign created by Prevent Child Abuse America urging people to act to prevent childhood abuse and neglect by transforming awareness into action.

Throughout April, pinwheel gardens will be planted at local businesses, agencies, schools, community centers, and private residences. The pinwheel serves as a national symbol of hope, health, and happiness for childhood, reinforcing the importance of prevention efforts.

According to the New York State Central Registry, Chautauqua County received over 2,100 reports of child abuse in 2024, with 25% of cases substantiated by DSS. This underscores the critical need for continued advocacy and prevention programs.

Chautauqua County residents are encouraged to wear blue at planting ceremonies. All events are open to the public.

The public may purchase Pinwheels for Prevention at area financial institutions, convenience stores, markets, restaurants, gas stations, libraries and more. All funds raised from CASA’s Pinwheels for Prevention campaign are used to fulfill CASA’s mission of supporting volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in Chautauqua County.

For more information about child abuse prevention, visit preventchildabuseny.org, chqgov.com/humansocial-services/children-family-services, or capjustice.org. If you suspect child abuse or neglect, contact the NY State Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-342-3720.