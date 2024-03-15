Annual Statewide Ban On Residential Brush Burning Starts March 16

The annual statewide ban on residential brush burning starts Saturday, March 16.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the ban will run through May 14. Since 2009, the DEC has enforced the annual brush burning ban to help prevent wildland fires and protect communities during heightened conditions for wildfires.

This winter season did not provide typical snow cover across much of New York State, leaving dormant vegetation from last year’s growing season exposed where it is susceptible to the daily fluctuation of spring weather. The DEC is advocating extra vigilance before the burn ban goes into effect, as Forest Rangers and local firefighters have already responded to early fires in multiple counties. These fires were caused by debris burning with wind carrying the fire to grassy and wooded areas.

Since the ban was established, the eight-year annual average number of spring fires decreased by 42.6 percent. Warming temperatures can quickly cause wildfire conditions. Open burning of debris is the single-largest cause of spring wildfires in New York State. When temperatures warm and the past fall’s debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily, further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation.

The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year, but prohibit such burning in spring when most wildfires occur. Backyard fire pits and campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small cooking fires. Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood can be burned. People should never leave these fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round in New York State

Each year, DEC Forest Rangers extinguish dozens of wildfires that burn hundreds of acres. In addition, local fire departments, many of which are staffed by volunteers, all too often have to leave their jobs and families to respond to wildfires caused by illegal debris fires.

The DEC will post the Fire Danger Map for the 2024 fire season on DEC’s website once there is a moderate risk anywhere in New York.

Forest Rangers, DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs), and local authorities enforce the burn ban. Violators of the State’s open burning regulation are subject to criminal and civil enforcement actions, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense. For search and rescue, reporting a wildfire or illegal activity on state lands and easements, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS (1-833-697-7264).