Arrest Made In St. Susan Center Cooling System Vandalism

A homeless man has been arrested in the theft and damage to St. Susan Center’s refrigeration system.

The Jamestown Police Department said that 33-year old Jarall Reid has been charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief and 5th Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

St. Susan Center officials notified JPD on August 16 that their cooling system had been destroyed. Video surveillance footage showed a man walking to where the cooling system is on the outside of the Soup Kitchen building. The man, who JPD says is Reid, then removed various copper parts and the radiator. The cooling system kept about $4,860 worth of perishable food items cold. Once the parts were removed, the refrigerator stopped working, and the food was destroyed. St. Susan Center staff say that Reid had visited the soup kitchen in the past for meals.

JPD received tips Reid may be the suspect after the video surveillance footage was put out on social media outlets. He also was allegedly seen on surveillance footage possessing the cooling system parts and selling them for money. Reid was incarcerated at the time that JPD identified him as the alleged suspect. He was transported to the City Jail where he was arraigned and released.

St. Susan Center personnel would like people to know that acts like these will not be tolerated because too many people depend on their services.