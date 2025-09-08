‘Art, Animals, And Connections’ Exhibit Opens Sept. 12

An art exhibit that focuses on volunteers, staff, and animals at the Chautauqua County Humane Society opens this Friday.

The exhibit entitled: “Art, Animals, and Connection” will have its opening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at KayCo Gallery, suite 12, 20 West Third Street in Jamestown

It will feature art by Kaycee Colburn, Kelly Johnson, Hailey King, Cathy Panebianco, Zoe Spencer, and animals from the Humane Society.

Kayco owner and curator of the show Kaycee Colburn said, “Viewers can anticipate art that is unique and moving. The exhibit features photography, collage, weaving, traditional Seneca art and of course and we think most importantly acrylic paintings done by the pets here at CCHS.”

Kaycee says the concept for the show was a collaborative effort, “The show title was made by CCHS Executive Director Jane Babinsky and came from our idea to showcase our mutual love for animals and the work that we do, acknowledging that the perspective of the community is important and building a stronger relationship and trust within that community is paramount. Each artist works with the animals at CCHS and has their own heartwarming story that shows their love and perspective of life at the shelter. There will be an adoptable pet artist on hand for the artist talk on opening night”

There also will be a pair of artist workshops hosted by Kaycee Colburn at Kayco on September 19th at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. that will allow pet lovers to enjoy creating art and learning from local adoptable artists with four paws and fur. Registration is open now for those workshops at Chqhumane.org.

Art, Animals, and Connection” is made possible by a grant from Art Services Inc. and Kayco Galleries.