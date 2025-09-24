WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Art In Recovery Exhibit To Be Shown At St. Luke’s Church

Brandon Griggs, who is preparing for a career teaching art, is returning as one of tje Art In Recovery exhibitors.

The Art in Recovery Exhibit will open at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church this Friday.

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County is presenting the exhibit that will open at 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 26 in the Church Undercroft.

The event features works created by participants in the weekly Art in Recovery group at MHA’s Jamestown recovery center. They are an artistic expression of the participants’ own creativity and personal recovery. Facilitators of the Jamestown Art in Recovery group are MHA PR/Activities Coordinator Dianne Valvo and staffer Brandon Griggs.

Light refreshments will be served during the exhibit opening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Parishioners also will be able to visit the exhibit after Sunday services.

Volunteer Wing Haight-Wills facilitates the Dunkirk Art in Recovery group in the MHA’s North County center in Dunkirk. The exhibit can be viewed there from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 17.

These events are made possible in part by support from the United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County Projects Pool Grants Program. Both are free and open to the public.

