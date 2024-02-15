Artisan Vendors Being Sought For Library’s 3rd Annual Community Block Party

The James Prendergast Library is looking for artisan vendors for its Third Annual Community Block Party.

The block party will be held 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29.

Special Projects and Facility Manager Jennifer Champ said the Artisan Marketplace is in response to requests for a marketplace during the block party event, “So, we have an artisan vendor application on our website. We have to have an application because there’s only 20 spots. So, it’s an 8×10 foot spot for each of the vendors. They will be inside the library on the first floor, so that’s why we have to have a process so that it’s fair to everybody with how we go about it.”

Champ said vendors will be selected based on the uniqueness, vision, and quality of their work.

Vendor applications are available online at www.prendergastlibrary.org/artisanmarket or at the Library’s Circulation Desk. Submission of an application does not guarantee a vendor spot.

A vendor spot costs $25.00, payable after the application is approved. No application fee is required. Vendors may request an additional 6-foot table for $10.00.

The deadline for applications is April 5, 2024 and, if chosen as a vendor, applicants will be notified by phone on or before April 15, 2024. Once accepted, payment is due by May 15, 2024.

For more information contact Jennifer Champ at 716-484-7135, ext. 258 or email jchamp@prendergastlibrary.org.