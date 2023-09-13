ArtScape Banners Now on Display in Downtown Jamestown

The inaugural ArtScape Jamestown public art show is now on display in downtown Jamestown.

ArtScape is an outdoor public “gallery” created by the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation in partnership with the Chautauqua Art Gallery and the Jamestown Parks Department. It displays works of art by local artists on banners in the downtown area.

From February through April of this year, local artists submitted up to three works of art for this unique outdoor art show. In April, a jury of arts professionals selected 53 of the 248 artworks submitted. These 53 works have been professionally photographed and printed on banners that will hang downtown throughout the rest of the year and into 2024.

A brochure with a walking tour of the outdoor gallery is available at restaurants, hotels, and attractions throughout Chautauqua County, including the Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau, and Chautauqua Art Gallery.

The original artwork for the banners was on view at Chautauqua Art Gallery this summer and remains on the gallery’s website while the banners are displayed, ChautauquaArtGallery.com/ArtScape.

The Artscape banner program is made possible through the support of local businesses that sponsored banners. Each business or person who sponsored a banner has their name printed on the banner below the artist’s name. When the banners come down at the end of the program, they will be given to the sponsors. Banner sponsors are also listed in the walking tour brochure.