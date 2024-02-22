Assemblyman Goodell Announces His Retirement

State Assemblyman Andy Goodell has announced he will retire from his seat at the end of his current term.

Goodell was first elected to the 150th State Assembly district seat in 2011 and has served as the Minority Floor Leader since 2018.

Goodell, in a statement, shared his thanks, “I am forever indebted to those who helped me along the way, gave me great advice and counsel, and shared their invaluable time and insights, both at home and in Albany. Without the tremendous support of others, I would have never been successful representing our area. A special ‘thank you’ for all the love, support, and thoughtful insights and guidance from my wife, Lisa.”

He noted his successes over the year including successfully lobbying former Governor Andrew Cuomo for over $30 Million for the National Comedy Center, as well as obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars to help local organizations, highway departments, and others.

Goodell intends to continue working in the private sector as an attorney, focusing on real estate transactions, wills and estates, and the general practice of law. He said he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife Lisa, their children and grandchildren, and numerous friends and relatives.

Westfield Republican Andrew Molitor and Fredonia Democrat Michael Bobseine have both announced their intentions to run for the 150th State Assembly seat.