Auditions For JCC’s ‘Biloxi Blues’ Set For Dec. 3-4

Students, alumni, and community members are invited to audition for Jamestown Community College’s production of “Biloxi Blues.”

Auditions will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 3 and Thursday, December 4 at the Jamestown Campus Scharmann Theatre.

Auditions are open to individuals of all experience levels, from first-time performers to seasoned actors. The show will take the stage in March 2026.

Set during World War II, “Biloxi Blues” follows a young recruit, Eugene Morris Jerome, as he navigates boot camp life, friendship, and self-discovery under the watchful eye of his eccentric drill sergeant. The play offers humor, heart, and a timeless look at growing up during uncertain times.

For more information or to secure an audition time, contact JCC Arts programming director Mark Sasse Jr. at marksasse@sunyjcc.edu.

