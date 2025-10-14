Audubon Appoints Aaron Sidder As New Executive Director

The Audubon Community Nature Center has announced the appointment of Aaron Sidder as its next Executive Director

Sidder’s appointment was effective as of October 13, 2025.

He brings more than 18 years of experience in landscape ecology, nonprofit leadership, grant acquisition, and environmental policy to his new role at ACNC. Most recently, Sidder served as Ecology & Compliance Coordinator at Bat Conservation International, where he directed multi-agency habitat restoration projects, helped to secure more than $12 million in federal and state funding, and built coalitions among government, nonprofit, and tribal partners. Sidder is also a widely published science writer, with bylines in National Geographic, Smithsonian Magazine, and Eos, where he has written stories about climate change, conservation, Earth science, and biodiversity for global audiences.

Sidder holds a Master’s degree in Ecology from Colorado State University and a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Sciences from the University of Oregon. He is a Certified Ecologist through the Ecological Society of America and has been active in advancing equity and inclusion in environmental programming throughout his career.

Sidder succeeds Leigh Rovegno, who served as executive director for the past seven years and has provided steady leadership during the transition.

Community members will have the opportunity to meet Sidder at upcoming events, including First Friday on Friday, November 7.