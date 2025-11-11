WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Audubon Center Admission Free For Veterans Day

Audubon Center Admission Free For Veterans Day

By Leave a Comment

The new interactive bee display is just one of many fun activities at Audubon Community Nature Center where building admission is free on Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

The Audubon Community Nature Center building admission is free today as part of Veterans Day.

The building will be open 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center’s nearly 600 acre nature preserve is always free and open from dawn to dusk.

Audubon’s newest educational display, an interactive exhibit about bees, is just one of many fun activities in the three-story Nature Center building. Children can go fishing in the indoor pond, climb through the indoor tree, and get up close and personal with live animals including turtles, toads, Hellbenders and more.

Nature Center members and SNAP/EBT cardholders have free building admission daily. Building admission is also free every Sunday for non-Nature Center members.

Audubon Community Nature Center is located at 1600 Riverside Road.

To learn more, call (716) 569-2345 or visit AudubonCNC.org.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.