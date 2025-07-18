Audubon Chooses Bees For Theme Of This Year’s Fundraising T-Shirt

The Audubon Community Nature Center has chosen bees to feature on their 2025 fundraiser shirts.

This year’s “Bee Kind” design was inspired by Audubon’s exhibits and created by in-house designer Jessica Piskor. ACNC’s logo and location are on the back of the shirts.

T-shirts come in a variety of adult sizes, in short and long sleeves, as well as youth sizes. There are also women’s cut short-sleeve tees and hooded sweatshirts in adult and youth sizes. XXLs are available for an additional charge.

All orders must be placed by Monday, August 18, 2025.

For the details and to order, visit AudubonCNC.org/events. Select “in-person pick-up” to pick up your order between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Nature Center on Friday, September 5 or Saturday, September 6, or “ship my order” for an $8 shipping fee.

For assistance placing your online order, call the Nature Center at (716) 569-2345.