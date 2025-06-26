Audubon Holding ‘Gender Diversity In The Natural World’ Guided Walk

The Audubon Community Nature Center will hold a “Gender Diversity in the Natural World” guided walk this Saturday.

The walk led by Miles Hilton takes place from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. and will explore the variety of gender roles and expressions in nature.

Hilton is an artist, writer, and software programmer, as well as an ACNC volunteer and board member. They’ve previously led programs at the Allegany Nature Pilgrimage and enjoy sharing the natural world with others.

The walk is approximately one mile on flat ground.

The fee is $8 for adults, $6 for ages 9-15 and Nature Center members.

Reservations can be made by calling (716) 569-2345 or visiting AudubonCNC.org/events. Walk-ins are welcome.