Audubon Holding ‘Gender Diversity In The Natural World’ Guided Walk

On June 28, take a Saturday afternoon walk at Audubon Community Nature Center and learn about nature’s gender diversity. This “Baltimore Oriole amongst the Cherry Blossoms” can be identified as a male by its bright coloring. It was photographed by Mark Evans of Warren, Pa., and received Honorable Mention in Audubon’s 2023 Nature Photography Contest. June 30 is the deadline for submitting and voting on the 2025 Photo Contest.

The Audubon Community Nature Center will hold a “Gender Diversity in the Natural World” guided walk this Saturday.

The walk led by Miles Hilton takes place from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. and will explore the variety of gender roles and expressions in nature.

Hilton is an artist, writer, and software programmer, as well as an ACNC volunteer and board member. They’ve previously led programs at the Allegany Nature Pilgrimage and enjoy sharing the natural world with others.
The walk is approximately one mile on flat ground.

The fee is $8 for adults, $6 for ages 9-15 and Nature Center members.

Reservations can be made by calling (716) 569-2345 or visiting AudubonCNC.org/events. Walk-ins are welcome.

