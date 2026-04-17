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Audubon Holding Volunteer Day April 18

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Celebrate Earth Day by joining other volunteers and Audubon Community Nature Center staff, like Volunteer Coordinator Sharon Tefft (left), on Saturday, April 18. With tasks for all ages and abilities, this Volunteer Day is family-friendly, free and includes lunch.

The Audubon Community Nature Center is celebrating Earth Day with a Volunteer Day on April 18.

Staff and other volunteers will split into groups to tackle different projects such as sprucing up the gardens, cleaning, grounds work, and more. This is a family-friendly event with something for all ages and abilities.

To register ahead of time, call the Nature Center at (716) 569-2345, or go online to auduboncnc.org/volunteer-day. While the program is free, click through check-out to complete your registration. Walk-ins the morning of the event are welcome.

Registration is from 9:00 to 9:15 a.m. Work parties tackle their jobs between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Volunteers will be provided a lunch.

This event happens rain or shine, so participants are asked to dress for the weather and bring work gloves if you have them.

If there are other volunteer projects you would like to tackle – like gardening, mailing committee, buildings and grounds, or lending a hand at events – you can contact Volunteer Coordinator Sharon Tefft at (716) 569-2345 or STefft@AudubonCNC.org.

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