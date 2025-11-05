Audubon Holiday Wreath Purchase Deadline Is Nov. 14

The deadline to purchase an Audubon holiday wreath is November 14.

The Audubon Community Nature Center is selling plain wreaths with fresh greens and pre-decorated wreaths.

Pre-decorated wreaths may include fresh-cut berries, pine cones, or other carefully collected or sustainably harvested items. Wreaths are made on a sturdy 12-inch wire frame. Completed sizes range between 21 and 23 inches.

The deadline for your order is Friday, November 14. Wreaths can be picked up at Audubon on Friday or Saturday, November 28–29, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the Holiday Wreath Sale support Audubon’s mission of connecting people to nature as well as a local wreath-making business.

The plain wreath is $28. The pre-decorated wreath is $48.

Quantities are limited. To place an order, call the Nature Center at (716) 569-2345 or order online at AudubonCNC.org/wreath-sale.