Audubon Lights Starts This Weekend

Audubon Community Nature Center‘s “Audubon Lights” event starts this weekend.

The event takes place Friday and Saturday nights from March 22 through April 6 and will also include Sunday, April 7.

It features a half-mile self-guided walk through creative light displays and laser light shows that highlight natural features. Trailside forests and ponds will glow with lasers, spotlights, rain lights, animal silhouettes and more.

LED light gadgets will be available for purchase.

The trail ends at the Nature Center with a warm fire, hot drinks, popcorn, and other food for sale. Different performers entertain each night.

The indoor nature play area and gift shop will be open as well to explore during the event.

The event takes place rain or shine. A flashlight is recommended for dark sections of the trail.

Visitors who buy a Nature Center membership at Audubon Lights will receive a discount on their event tickets plus four free light gadgets for their family to enjoy.

Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for Nature Center members and children 3–15, and free for ages 2 and under.

Paid reservations are appreciated by the night before and can be made by calling (716) 569-2345 during business hours or going to AudubonCNC.org and clicking through Programs and Events. Walk-ins are welcome.