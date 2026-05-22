WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Audubon Offering Free Admission On Memorial Day

Audubon Offering Free Admission On Memorial Day

By Leave a Comment

“Going fishing” in the indoor pond is just one of many fun activities at Audubon Community Nature Center, where building admission is free on Memorial Day.

The Audubon Community Nature Center will have free admission to their building on Memorial Day.

The public can take advantage of this from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 25.

Visitors can explore three floors of interactive indoor exhibits, see live animals (birds, turtles, salamanders, snakes), and check out the Blue Heron Gift Shop.

Outdoors, the nearly 600-acre nature preserve is always free, dawn to dusk.

To learn more about Audubon and its many programs, call (716) 569-2345, find Audubon Community Nature Center on Facebook or Instagram, or visit AudubonCNC.org.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.