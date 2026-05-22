Audubon Offering Free Admission On Memorial Day

The Audubon Community Nature Center will have free admission to their building on Memorial Day.

The public can take advantage of this from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 25.

Visitors can explore three floors of interactive indoor exhibits, see live animals (birds, turtles, salamanders, snakes), and check out the Blue Heron Gift Shop.

Outdoors, the nearly 600-acre nature preserve is always free, dawn to dusk.

To learn more about Audubon and its many programs, call (716) 569-2345, find Audubon Community Nature Center on Facebook or Instagram, or visit AudubonCNC.org.