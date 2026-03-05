Audubon Pie Auction Fundraiser Bidding Starts Friday

Bidding for the Audubon Community Nature Center’s annual Pie Auction Fundraiser will start this Friday.

The fundraiser coincides with Pi Day, which takes place on March 14.

Online bidding starts at 12:15 a.m. tomorrow at AudubonCNC.org/Pie-Auction and ends at 11:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 11.

Homemade pies are created by Audubon staff, board members, and volunteer bakers. They will feature savory main dishes to desserts.

Winners must be able to pick up their pies in-person at the Nature Center on Saturday, March 14 between noon and 4:30 p.m. All pies will be in a dish that is yours to keep or recycle.

Pictures, ingredients, and descriptions of the pies and their makers accompany each of the pies at the auction site, AudubonCNC.org/pie-auction.

All proceeds support Audubon buildings, grounds, and staff. Audubon nature educators visit schools across Chautauqua, Warren and Cattaraugus counties to teach interactive lessons on nature, lead walks on and off site, and offer weeks of Day Camp in the summer.