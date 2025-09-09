Audubon Seeking Volunteers For Enchanted Forest Event

The Audubon Community Nature Center is seeking volunteers for the center’s Enchanted Forest event in October.

Audubon Volunteer Coordinator Sharon Tefft is looking for volunteers for the magical, non-scary event on Friday, October 3 and Saturday, October 4.

Some volunteers act as guides through a luminary-lit enchanted trail where children and adults meet animals that speak human language and communicate with visitors. Others are greeters or actors’ assistants or serve popcorn and cider to guests around the campfire that follows, while still others monitor crafts. Clean-up helpers are always needed.

Those interested can email STefft@AudubonCNC.org or call (716) 569-2345.

Audubon is also welcoming sponsors for the Enchanted Forest event. If your organization or business is interested in supporting the family-friendly event, contact Design and Marketing Coordinator Jessica Piskor at JPiskor@AudubonCNC.org or (716) 569-2345 to learn more.

Reservations for Enchanted Forest can be made by calling (716) 569-2345 during business hours or going online to AudubonCNC.org/events.