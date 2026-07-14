Audubon T-Shirt Fundraiser Underway

The Audubon Community Nature Center is featuring foxes for its annual t-shirt fundraiser.

Foxes are clever and fascinating animals that have recently been spotted trotting along on the grounds at the Audubon. The limited-edition t-shirt design was created by in-house designer Jess Piskor.

T-shirts come in a variety of adult sizes, in short and long sleeves, as well as youth and infant sizes. There are also women’s cut short-sleeve tees and hooded sweatshirts in adult and youth sizes. XXLs are available for an additional charge.

All orders must be placed online by Monday, August 24, 2026. For the details and to order, go to AudubonCNC.org/run-wild.

In addition to benefiting ACNC’s numerous nature education programs, t-shirt purchases support local business, Pace Promotional Solutions. Shirts can be picked up on Friday, September 11 or Saturday, September 12 between 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Orders placed to ship will be mailed for an additional $10 per order. For assistance with your online order, call the Nature Center at (716) 569-2345.